Big personality! Prince Harry gave an adorable update on his and Meghan Markle’s 2-year-old son, Archie, on Wednesday, April 20.

“When your kids and you are in the same place [amid the coronavirus pandemic], it’s really hard to separate the work from them because they kind of overlap,” the duke, 37, said while speaking to Today‘s Hoda Kotb at the 2022 Invictus Games. “It’s really hard. … I mean, Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls. But he often gets us off them, as well, so that’s also a nice thing.”

Harry went on to call his toddler “cheeky,” adding, “I always try and keep that. I think that the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive.”

The former military pilot and the Suits alum, 40, have been in England since last week. While attending the Invictus Games in the Netherlands on Sunday, April 17, Harry opened up about his “wish” for Archie and his little sister, Lilibet, 10 months.

“[I want them] to grow up in a better world,” the England native replied. “To grow up in a fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world. It’s not going to be easy, but I will never, ever, ever rest until I as a parent have at least tried to make the world a better place for them. Because it is our responsibility that the world is the way that it is now.”

Harry noted that he didn’t plan to “steal” a future from the next generation, adding, “I don’t think we should be bringing children into the world unless we are going to make that commitment to make it better for them.”

As for Archie’s dreams, Harry explained that the toddler toggles between wanting to be an astronaut and a helicopter pilot.

“What I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most,” he told Kindercorrespondent reporters. “And nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us: YOU.”

The following day, Meghan revealed to an Invictus Games competitor that she and her husband almost chose a different name for their eldest child when he arrived in May 2018. The pair “couldn’t decide” whether Archie and Harrison should be his first name, ultimately choosing Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Lilibet arrived in June 2021, with her moniker honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s nickname.

“They had a shortlist with a few other options, but this was always their favorite,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “It was important for them that the queen signed off though and that didn’t happen until right before the birth. They both agreed it would only be right if Her Majesty gave her approval, especially with something so personal. … He and Meghan both love Lili.”

The couple stepped back from their senior royal family member duties in January 2020, making that exit official in February 2021. After living briefly in Canada and Los Angeles, the pair now reside in Montecito, California.

