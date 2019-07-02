



Never forget! Prince Harry is extra aware of his responsibility as a role model after welcoming his 1-month-old son, Archie, with Duchess Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex, 34, spoke about his “newfound clarity” in a Tuesday, July 2, speech at the Diana Award National Youth Mentoring Summit in London. “My son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behavior, one day maybe even following in my footsteps.”

He went on to say that his late mother, Princess Diana, was “a role model to so many, without realizing the impact she would have on so many lives.”

The royal and his wife, 37, became first-time parents in May when their baby boy was born. “Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.,” the couple’s Instagram announcement read at the time. “The duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

Harry has gushed about his little guy multiple times since becoming a father. In fact, hours after news broke that the Suits alum had given birth, the duke spoke to press. “As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon,” he said.

Later that week, when Archie made his debut, Harry joked that his son already had “a little bit of facial hair.”

He added, “Parenting is amazing. It’s only been, what? Two and a half days, three days. But we’re so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and spend some precious time as he slowly starts to grow up.”

Harry and the former actress tied the knot in May 2018 in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Five months after the ceremony, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child.

