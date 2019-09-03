



Looking on the bright side! Prince Harry spent the night away from Duchess Meghan and their son, Archie, on an Amsterdam work trip, but admitted that he slept wonderfully without them.

“Having spent last night here, I don’t know about you guys, but it was definitely the best night’s sleep I’ve had in the last four months,” the Duke of Sussex, 34, joked at a Tuesday, September 3, event celebrating his Travalyst partnership promoting eco-friendly tourism.

The former military pilot also opened up about ongoing criticism surrounding his and the Suits alum’s private jet use. “We can all do better and while no one is perfect, we all have a responsibility for our own individual impact,” the new dad told attendees, according to Hello! Magazine. “The question is what we do to balance it out.”

The royal added: “I came here by commercial. I spend 99 percent of my life traveling the world by commercial. Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family are safe and it’s genuinely as simple as that.”

Earlier this month, Elton John defended the royals’ decision to fly to his home in Nice, France, on a private jet. “Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death,” the singer tweeted at the time. “After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David [Furnish] and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.”

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, 38, welcomed their baby boy in May, and Prince William and Duchess Kate shared their well-wishes for the couple the following day.

“[We’re] absolutely thrilled and looking forward to seeing them in the next few days as things quiet down,” the Duke of Cambridge, 37, told press at the time. “I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting. … I wish him all the best and hope the next few days they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in their family and all the joys that come with that.”

The Duchess of Cambridge, also 37, went on to say that parenting a newborn can be “daunting the first time around,” but she was “really excit[ed]” for the new parents.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!