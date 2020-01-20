Winter wonderland! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 8-month-old son, Archie, saw snow for the very first time in Canada.

“It has also been a privilege to meet so many of you, and to feel your excitement for our son Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody brilliant,” the Duke of Sussex, 35, said during his Sunday, January 19, speech at an event for his Sentebale charity.

The former military pilot addressed his and Meghan’s “step back” from their royal roles during the speech, saying, “I can only imagine what you may have heard or perhaps read over the last few weeks, so, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share – not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years – but with a clearer perspective.”

He added, “For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

The couple made their bombshell announcement on January 8, and Queen Elizabeth II confirmed on Thursday, July 16, that a “constructive and supportive” agreement had been reached.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” a Buckingham Palace statement read at the time. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home. Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security.”

The Suits alum flew back to Canada following her and Harry’s announcement to reunite with Archie. The little one had remained in the country with a nanny after their six-week Christmas break.