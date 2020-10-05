Mike and Rachel forever! Patrick J. Adams has not met up with Meghan Markle since she moved back to the United States, but he has been keeping tabs on her activism.

“I think she’s pretty busy, but I am happy to have her stateside,” the actor, 39, told Access Hollywood of his former Suits costar, also 39, on Friday, October 2. “I miss my friend, but I’m very happy she’s doing well.”

Adams also applauded his TV wife for urging Americans to vote in the 2020 presidential election in a video message that she and Prince Harry recorded for ABC’s recent Time100 special.

“I’m very, very happy that she’s becoming very vocal and doing whatever she can to help the election in November,” said the SAG Award nominee, who attended Meghan’s 2018 wedding to the British royal, 36.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back as senior royals at the end of March, broke royal protocol in September when they spoke about the race for the White House on National Voter Registration Day. Harry explained that he cannot vote on November 3 and has never voted in the U.K., but he reminded Americans to reject “hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.” Meghan, for her part, called this year’s election “the most important” of her generation.

“When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard,” she said from the backyard of the couple’s new home in Santa Barbara, California. “Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard.”

President Donald Trump, who is running against Joe Biden, later fired back at the former actress, telling reporters, “I’m not a fan of hers. … I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s going to need it.”

In addition to using their voices, Harry and Meghan have been working on upcoming projects with Netflix after signing a multiyear deal with the streaming service in September.

“Working in the entertainment industry isn’t something [Harry] particularly thought about doing as royal, but since separating from the royals, he now has the opportunity to explore new, exciting opportunities and can’t wait to get his upcoming projects off the ground,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August.