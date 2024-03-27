Your account
50 Cent Claims His Documentary About Diddy Allegations Will ‘Break Records’

By
Curtis '50 cent' Jackson
Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

50 Cent has claimed his documentary about music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will break viewing records.

The rapper, 48, (real name Curtis Jackson) took to X on Tuesday to tease a project about Diddy’s current troubles that he says his production company has been working on.

Alongside cover art of Diddy, 50 Cent, who is now an acclaimed TV producer, wrote: “This is gonna break records when this drop.”

A representative for his company, Curtis Jackson & G-Unit Film and TV, confirmed the news of the documentary to Entertainment Tonight in a statement in December.

The social media post follows Diddy’s Holmby Hills and Miami mansions being raided by several Homeland Security agents and law enforcement officials.

“Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security told Us Weekly in a statement shortly after the raids took place. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

P Diddy, 50 Cent (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage for Universal Music Group)
Diddy and 50 cent in 2004 during Universal Music Group’s Grammy Reception Denise Truscello/WireImage for Universal Music Group

On Tuesday, Diddy, 54, was spotted at a Miami airport just hours after Homeland Security raids on his mansions.

He was reportedly questioned by Customs agents at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport – about 15 miles south of the investigation at his home – at around 6pm local time.

Diddy’s lawyer has since said that Homeland Security Investigation officials used excessive force in an “unprecedented ambush”.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Combs’ Aaron Dyer, told Us in a statement on Tuesday, March 26.

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

The raid on Diddy’s homes comes months after his ex-girlfriend Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura), whom he dated on and off from 2007 to 2018, accused him of rape and repeated sexual abuse in a lawsuit. One day after the suit made headlines, the pair announced that they had reached a settlement.

Since Cassie’s lawsuit, multiple people have come forward also accusing Diddy of sexual assault. It is unclear if there is a connection between their allegations and the raids on Diddy’s homes.

