50 Cent’s ex Daphne Joy, with whom he shares son Sire, has been named in one of the sexual assault lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs, Us Weekly can confirm.

Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones sued Diddy, 54, in February, claiming that the music mogul sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him for more than a year. Jones’ lawsuit also accused Diddy of sex trafficking multiple women. Joy, 37, was named as one of the alleged sex workers, but she has not publicly addressed the claims. Us has reached out to Joy for comment.

According to Jones, Diddy had “bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend,” court papers say. Joy was among the three women who had been paid a monthly fee to work as one of Diddy’s sex workers. (Jones’ lawsuit was one of several assault accusations against Diddy, who has denied every claim.)

50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) started dating Joy in 2011 and they split one year later after the birth of Sire, who is now 12 years old.

Diddy had previously denied Jones’ legal accusations in a statement to Us shared via his attorney.

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” Diddy’s lawyer Shawn Holley said last month. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”

Holley continued: “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

Nearly one month later, two of Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by law enforcement officers. According to Homeland Security, the Monday, March 25, raids were in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. Diddy has not yet been arrested or charged with another one of his lawyers denouncing the claims.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer told Us earlier this week. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

Amid the legal investigation, 50 Cent, 48, confirmed that his production company is currently working on a documentary about Diddy.

“This is gonna break records when this drop,” 50 Cent wrote via X on Tuesday, March 26.

If you or someone you know is a human trafficking victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.