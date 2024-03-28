50 Cent has spoken out against his ex Daphne Joy after she accused him of rape and abuse as they fight for custody of their son, Sire.

“The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy, the mother of my 12-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire,” the rapper, 48, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, March 28. “The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

50 Cent’s response comes shortly after Joy, 37, took to her Instagram to accuse her ex (real name Curtis Jackson) of abuse.

“Curtis James Jackson. Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy and chaos onto people’s lives,” Joy penned. “How would you feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing.”

50 Cent and Joy dated from 2011 to 2012 and welcomed Sire, 12, shortly after their split. (The musician also shares son Marquise, 27, with ex Shaniqua Tompkins.)

“We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the two years that we lived one mile away from you,” Joy claimed. “I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never earned.”

She continued: “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

Joy’s statement comes one day after Us reported that 50 Cent was seeking sole custody of his and Joy’s son following her alleged involvement in a sex trafficking lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Joy was named as an alleged sex worker employed by Diddy, 54, in a sexual misconduct lawsuit that music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed against the music producer in February. Both Joy and Diddy have refuted the allegations.

“I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit. The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination,” Joy wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney.”