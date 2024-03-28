50 Cent is seeking sole custody of his son with ex Daphne Joy following her alleged involvement in a sex trafficking lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Given the latest developments and news of Daphne Joy’s involvement in the Diddy lawsuit, 50 is going for sole custody of his son,” a source close to the situation exclusively tells Us Weekly. (Us has reached out to 50 Cent for comment, who did not immediately respond.)

50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson), 48, and Joy, 37, dated between 2011 and 2012. They split shortly after the birth of their son, Sire, now 12. (50 Cent also shares son Marquise, 27, with ex Shaniqua Tompkins.)

Joy was named in a sexual misconduct lawsuit that music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed against Diddy, 54, in February. Jones had accused the music mogul of sex trafficking multiple women, naming Joy as one of the alleged sex workers that Diddy employed. (Joy has not publicly addressed the claims. Us reached out for comment.)

Related: Why Were Diddy's Homes Raided by Federal Agents? What to Know So Far Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly under investigation in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. On March 25, Homeland Security and local law enforcement raided the music mogul’s Los Angeles and Miami homes, according to multiple outlets. Local news affiliate Los Angeles’ Fox 11 spoke to Homeland Security representatives, who revealed that the raids were […]

Jones had claimed in his filing that Diddy “bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend,” referring to Joy and two other women.

50 Cent, meanwhile, has insinuated that he was unaware of Joy’s alleged history with Diddy.

“I didn’t know you was a sex worker, 👀 you little sex worker. LOL 😆Yo this s—t is a movie,” 50 Cent wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 27, seemingly referring to Joy.

Diddy’s ups and downs have made headlines since November 2023 when his ex-girlfriend Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) accused him of sexual assault and physical abuse for a decade. He vehemently denied her claims before they settled one day later. Multiple other individuals, including Jones, subsequently came forward with similar stories of alleged misconduct. Diddy denied each claim, including the accusations brought forth by Jones.

Related: Cassie and More Stars React to Federal Raids at Diddy’s Homes Cassie, 50 Cent and more stars are weighing in after federal agents raided Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami homes. “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security […]

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” Diddy’s lawyer Shawn Holley told Us in a statement last month. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

Weeks later, news broke on Monday, March 25, that Homeland Security had raided two of Diddy’s residences in Los Angeles and Miami in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. Diddy was not home at the time nor has presently been arrested or charged.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer told Us, denouncing the allegations. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

50 Cent, meanwhile, confirmed that he is currently working on a documentary about Diddy’s scandal that will “break records.”

If you or someone you know is a human trafficking victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.