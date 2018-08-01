Prepare to have your mind blown. Like famous mother-daughter duo Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe before them, Catherine Zeta-Jones and her 15-year-old daughter Carys Zeta Douglas (her father is Michael Douglas) are carbon copies of one another. Proof: they’re on the cover of Town & Country’s September issue, which at first glance, looks as though you are seeing double — in the best way possible.

Carys, though young, is in the midst of her show business debut as the third generation of an iconic acting family. She first caused a buzz when she made not one, but two, fashion week appearances, one at Michael Kors and the other at Dolce & Gabbana alongside her superstar mother. Since then, Douglas has developed quite the following, now touting 54,000 Instagram followers — sealing the deal for her as the next It Girl.

In the cover feature, Carys and her Oscar-winning mother discuss a number of topics, from their move from Bermuda to Manhattan, to her unique sense of style, which mom Zeta-Jones describes as “modern but age appropriate.”

But the up-and-coming teenager isn’t the only member of her family causing a stir, her mom has still got it. In fact, Zeta-Jones is currently filming a dark comedy series about a beauty pageant coach called Queen America. Clearly, as a family, they’ve got a lot going on — and a ton of talent between them.

To see the incredible mother-daughter resemblance and get the illustrious details on Carys Zeta Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones, pick up a copy of Town & Country on newsstands this week and basque in the glory that is Hollywood royalty.

