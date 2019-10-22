Rihanna’s new self-titled book is going to set you back $150, but it’s well worth the money for any member of the Rihanna Navy.

The 504-page coffee-table book, which has been marketed as the Grammy winner’s “first visual autobiography,” includes more than 1,000 photographs, many of them being published for the first time. It also contains 11 special inserts, including a removable poster, and seven gatefolds.

“I am so excited to share this collection of incredible images,” Rihanna, 31, said in a statement in a press release from publishing company Phaidon. “I’m very grateful to the talented photographers and artists who contributed. We’ve been working on the book for over five years and I’m really happy to be able to finally share it with everybody.”

The 15-pound hardcover tome, which comes in a printed black carrying case, takes readers through Rihanna’s childhood in Barbados to her megasuccessful career in music and fashion. It showcases glossy, high-quality pictures taken at recording studios, album cover shoots, tour and festival performances, music video sets, awards shows, Met Galas and afterparties, Crop Over Festivals, Diamond Balls, movie premieres and top-secret business meetings. It also boasts a handwritten letter to fans and storyboard sketches for the “Bitch Better Have My Money” music video.

After a couple pages with memories from the singer’s childhood, the book fast-forwards to her 2011 Loud tour, completely glossing over her first four albums. She also forgoes any mention or photos of ex-boyfriends Chris Brown and Drake and current beau Hassan Jameel, instead focusing solely on her accomplishments as an artist and entrepreneur as well as private moments with family and close friends.

In addition to the standard copy, Rihanna collaborated with artists Nikolai and Simon Haas to create three limited edition versions of the book, one of which retails for $175 and another that starts at a whopping $5,500 and comes with an 18-carat gold-plated bookstand.

Scroll down for five things we learned from Rihanna and to see select photos from the book, which is available now in stores and online.