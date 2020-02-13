Romance is in the air! Justin Bieber unveiled never-before-seen footage of his September 2019 wedding to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in the latest episode of his YouTube docuseries, Seasons.

Over the last six episodes, the 25-year-old “Yummy” singer has opened up about his career, family and mental health in a way fans haven’t seen him do before. The seventh and eighth installments showed off behind-the-scenes details of his romantic nuptials, which took place one year after he and the 23-year-old Calvin Klein model exchanged vows at a New York City courthouse.

The Drop the Mic host explained the thought process behind the couple’s decision to get legally married before having a big celebration with their family and friends, noting that they didn’t believe in living together until they were married.

“We got engaged and we were like, ‘Yeah, we’re not in a rush to plan a wedding. We’re chilling,'” Hailey explained as the pair flew to Bluffton, South Carolina, to put the finishing touches on their special day. “Moving in together and living together and getting to share space with each other and keep learning more about each other just took away all the pressure of the scary part of getting married.”

When it came to planning their second ceremony, the singer admitted that he “just basically showed up” and let his wife do all the heavy lifting. While Hailey claimed she wasn’t “really a big bridal person,” she planned every detail to a T. Though they showed it in different ways, both Justin and Hailey couldn’t have pictured a more perfect way to celebrate their love.

“Your life is just way more fun with that person and you just become one,” the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer gushed with a grin on his face as he donned his tuxedo for the big day.

After sharing a sweet moment with his dad, Jeremy Bieber, the Grammy winner entered the chapel and made his way toward a huge arch of flowers to wait for Hailey’s entrance. Famous guests, including manager Scooter Braun, cheered as the bride walked down the aisle in her gorgeous white lace gown.

“I’ve seen a change in Justin since Hailey came into his life,” Braun, 38, said to the camera. “Justin’s a better man because he married Hailey … he knows it.”