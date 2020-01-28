Young love! Justin Bieber was confident that his now-wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) would accept his marriage proposal, but there was one thing that made him “extremely nervous” about popping the question.

The “Yummy” singer, 25, confessed during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, January 28, that he had was worried he wouldn’t be able to take on the huge commitment of marriage before he got down on one knee.

“I was extremely nervous. I felt like, in the past, we had talked about me asking the question and I felt like she would say ‘yes,'” he explained to host Ellen DeGeneres. “I was more nervous about, ‘Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor what I say?’ Because that’s a serious commitment, when you say you’re gonna love someone for better or for worse and be faithful.”

Eventually, Justin put his fears behind him and decided to “follow through” with the big commitment. The “Never Say Never” singer admitted to DeGeneres, 60, that being a husband was something he “always wanted” and that Hailey was the only one for him.

The Grammy winner and the model, 23, tied the knot for the first time at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. Nearly one year later, the couple exchanged vows once again in front of their family and friends in South Carolina.

As the continue to adjust to married life, the couple are still head over heels for each other. While attending the premiere of Justin’s new 10-part docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, on Monday, January 27, the “Love Yourself” crooner and the Drop the Mic cohost couldn’t keep their hands to themselves. The pair posed alongside Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, and his grandparents on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

The first installment of the YouTube documentary dropped the same night and the singer is already pulling back the curtain on his rise to stardom. In the episode, Justin’s close friends and family discuss how he made the choice to return to music after struggling with his mental health in 2017. Despite all the ups and downs of his career, his wife revealed that she’s proud of him for always remaining true to himself.

“He has gone through so much in the last three years, four years since his last album came out. He came out on the other side of some really dark times,” Hailey says in Seasons episode 1. “He still is who he is and that’s why people are drawn to him, because he has a story to tell.”