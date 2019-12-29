Justin Bieber Makes Flirty Remark About Wife Hailey Baldwin

Heating up. Justin Bieber can’t get enough of his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Most Romantic Quotes About Their Relationship

The “What Do You Mean?” crooner, 25, took to Instagram on Saturday, December 28, to shout out the model, 23, with a flirty reference to his hands. Justin posted a video of himself playing hockey and scoring a goal with the caption: “Like my wife always says…. I got good hands.”

The “Love Yourself” singer is no stranger to flirting with his love on social media. Earlier this month, Justin shared a sexy photo of the couple embracing with the caption: “My gift this year. @haileybieber #mycalvins.”

In the pic, Justin is shirtless and showing off his Calvin Klein underwear, while Hailey is looking over his shoulder and leaning in for kiss.

The “Baby crooner” also gushed about the Drop the Mic cohost for her birthday in November. “You make me want to be better everyday [sic]!” Justin wrote via Instagram. “The way you live you [sic] life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way next season BABIES.”

The couple dated briefly from 2015 to 2016 before reconciling and tying the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. They went on to have a small wedding ceremony for family and friends one year later.

Celebrity Couples Who Got Engaged and Married Within 12 Months

While Justin may be all for Instagram PDA, Hailey prefers to remain a bit more private. The model opened up to British Vogue earlier this month about her disdain for social media.

“I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just … toxic,” she revealed. “I think that has to change and that has to stop.”

A Timeline of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship

Hailey’s comments came after she made headlines for allegedly shading Justin’s ex Selena Gomez on Instagram following the release of her single “Lose You to Love Me.” A source told Us Weekly in November that there was no bad blood between the women.

“Hailey wasn’t mad about ‘Lose You to Love Me’ at all,” the insider revealed. “Hailey thinks Selena is talented. By liking photos of Selena, whether it be a glam shot or ones that her friends post on Instagram, Hailey wants to show that there are no hard feelings. It’s her way of trying to make peace and show her support for Selena in a low-key way, yet public way.”

Gomez, 27, and Justin dated on and off from 2011 to 2018. Justin and Hailey reconnected in May 2018 two months after Justin’s split from Gomez.