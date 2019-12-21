Baby, it’s cold outside, but it’s hot in here! Justin Bieber flirted with wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) ahead of the holidays by posting a sexy photo of the couple on social media.

“My gift this year,” the singer, 25, wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 20. “@haileybieber #mycalvins.”

The pic showed Justin pulling up his pants while flaunting his Calvin Klein underwear. Hailey, 23, peeked over his shoulder as she embraced him and appeared to lean in for a kiss.

The model and the Grammy winner tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. They exchanged vows again one year later with their friends and family in attendance.

Earlier this month, Hailey got real about her experience with Instagram and social platforms. “I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just … toxic,” she said in an interview with British Vogue. “I think that has to change and that has to stop.”

Her comments followed fan speculation that she threw shade at Selena Gomez after the release of her single “Lose You to Love Me.” However, a source told Us Weekly in November that Hailey does not “consider there to be a feud” between her and the Disney Channel alum, 27.

“Hailey wasn’t mad about ‘Lose You to Love Me’ at all,” the insider revealed. “Hailey thinks Selena is talented. By liking photos of Selena, whether it be a glam shot or ones that her friends post on Instagram, Hailey wants to show that there are no hard feelings. It’s her way of trying to make peace and show her support for Selena in a low-key way, yet public way.”

The source added that Hailey and Justin ultimately want Gomez “to be happy and in a good place.”

In the meantime, the pair have not been shy about expressing their love. “You make me want to be better everyday [sic]!” Justin gushed via Instagram in November for Hailey’s birthday. “The way you live you [sic] life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way next season BABIES.”