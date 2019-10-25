



Sharing the love! Jason Kennedy raved about newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin at the grand opening of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Thursday, October 24.

“I think they just fit each other,” the E! News personality, 37, told Us Weekly. “It’s one of those things. If you get each other, you understand each other, you communicate with each other, you love on each other. It just works.”

Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 22, met in 2009 and were first romantically linked in 2015 before Bieber reunited with on-off girlfriend Selena Gomez. The “Love Yourself” singer and the former Disney star, 27, called it quits for good in March 2018. Just six months later, Bieber and Baldwin were officially married in a New York City courthouse.

The “Sorry” singer and model held a second wedding ceremony with their friends and family at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, on September 29. Kennedy and his wife, Lauren Scruggs, celebrated the happy couple alongside guests Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith, Scooter Braun, Usher and more.

Before the festivities, Bieber had opened up about struggling with his mental health while growing up in the public eye. The Grammy winner posted on Instagram in March that he was “very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues” he had been facing. “I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do … so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be.”

Through it all, his wife has stood by his side. A source previously told Us in June, “There is no way a slight mental breakdown or bout of depression would ever dissuade her. She is in it for the long haul and is completely obsessed and in love with him.”

Kennedy believes their support for each other is just one of the many reasons the young couple are destined for a successful marriage. “They’ve got great people around them, strong support system, other family and friends, and I think they’ll thrive,” he said.