Beliebers rejoice! Justin Bieber released the music video for his song “Yummy,” his first solo track in more than four years, on Saturday, January 4.

In the video, the 25-year-old crooner dines with a group of eclectic guests at a restaurant where he samples an assortment of food and dances on tabletops. One of Bieber’s cats even makes a cameo appearance.

“Yummy,” which dropped on Thursday, January 2, appears to be a love letter to Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

“Yeah, you got that yummy-yum / That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy,” Justin sings on the track. “Say the word, on my way / Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe / Any night, any day / Say the word, on my way.”

The lyrics get a little racy later on in the song with Justin singing, “Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it. Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe / Light a match, get litty, babe / That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah / Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah.”

Justin has openly expressed his passion for the 23-year-old model in recent weeks on social media. “You make me want to be better everyday [sic]!” Justin wrote via Instagram in November. “The way you live you [sic] life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way.”

He made another flirty remark about the Drop the Mic cohost writing, “Like my wife always says…. I got good hands,” underneath a clip of him playing hockey via Instagram on December 28.

The couple tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse before exchanging vows for a second time one year later in South Carolina.

Although the Grammy winner has been focused on his wife, he hasn’t forgotten his fans. The singer revealed on December 24 that he plans to release a fifth studio album, a concert tour and a docuseries.

“As humans, we are imperfect,” he said in a video uploaded to YouTube. “My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine. It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything I’ve done.”