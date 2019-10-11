Open house! Justin Bieber gave a mini-tour of his $8.5 million Beverly Hills home that he shares with wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in a series of Instagram posts on Friday, October 11.

The “I Don’t Care” singer, 25, posted the photos joking that he’s looking to put his house on the market.

“I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it,” he captioned one picture. “I’ll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER,” he posted on another.

Justin and Hailey, 22, who moved into the house in July, decorated their home with modern furnishings, artwork, an arcade game and a giant, black-and-white portrait of themselves.

Blonde wood is featured throughout the house from the floor to the fixtures in the living room and kitchen. The couple also added some quirky KAWS X Sesame Street figurines in glass boxes and a collection of skateboards hangs on the walls.

The “Sorry” singer also prominently displayed his clothing line Drew House with the label appearing in multiple pics around the house.

Justin and the Drop the Mic cohost exchanged vows for a second time in South Carolina in September. Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Jaden Smith, and Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun, were on the star-studded guest list.

The Biebers began dating from 2015 to 2016 before splitting. They reunited in June 2018 and Justin popped the question one month later while the couple was vacationing in the Bahamas. They wed for the first time at a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

Despite already being married, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that it was important for them to have a traditional wedding ceremony.

“Hailey and Justin wanted to have a proper ceremony to celebrate their love,” the source told Us. “Justin was really adamant about having one in front of their family and friends. It made their marriage feel more ‘real’ and ‘official’ to them.”

The year between wedding ceremonies caused their bond to become stronger, a second source told Us.

“Justin and Hailey are far more emotionally and mentally supportive of each other than ever before,” the insider told Us. “It has been a process, but they have worked through it and have come out on the other side of things. They are in a much healthier and understanding space now and are so happy to be celebrating their love with their families and friends.”

Keep scrolling for a tour of their home.