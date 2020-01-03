The Biebs is back. Justin Bieber dropped his new single “Yummy” on Thursday, January 2, marking his first solo music release in more than four years.

Bieber, 25, seems to be serenading his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), on the track. “Yeah, you got that yummy-yum / That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy,” he sings in the chorus. “Say the word, on my way / Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe / Any night, any day / Say the word, on my way.”

Longtime Beliebers may be surprised by the steamier “Yummy” lyrics. “Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it,” Justin sings in the pre-chorus. “Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe / Light a match, get litty, babe / That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah / Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah.”

Hailey, 23, raved about the single in her Instagram Stories. “Ahhhhh!!!” she wrote on Friday, January 3, captioning a screenshot of the track on Apple Music.

Justin announced the single on December 24, telling fans they can also expect his fifth studio album, a concert tour and a docuseries in the coming months.

“As humans, we are imperfect,” he said on YouTube at the time. “My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine. It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything I’ve done.”

He’s also been publicly flirting with Hailey in recent weeks, after the couple tied the knot in September 2018 and again a year later. “You make me want to be better everyday [sic]!” Justin told Hailey via Instagram in November. “The way you live you [sic] life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way.”

Justin also made a suggestive reference about the Drop the Mic cohost in a December 28 Instagram video. “Like my wife always says…. I got good hands,” he captioned the clip as he showed off his hockey skills.

The Grammy winner will release the official “Yummy” music video on Saturday, January 4, at 12 p.m. ET.