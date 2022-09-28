Weighing In? Selena Shared Cryptic Post Before Hailey's Bombshell Interview

Preparing for the worst? Selena Gomez seemingly hinted at feeling wary ahead of Hailey Bieber‘s “Call Her Daddy” interview hours before the podcast dropped.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, uploaded an Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 27, reposting a photo originally shared by her mental health advocacy site Wondermind. The image featured a circle with different colored sections that highlighted a wide range of emotions, from fear and anxiety to surprise and sadness.

“Sometimes it can seem seem impossible to describe exactly how you’re feeling. Enter: The Feelings Wheel ✨,” read the initial post’s caption, noting that the wheel helps people be “better able to recognize (and maybe even share) your emotions.”

When Gomez shared the post via her Story, she simply added a GIF that read, “How are you feeling?”

The cryptic upload came one day before Bieber, 25, opened up about her rocky history with the Disney Channel alum on the Wednesday, September 28, episode of “Call Her Daddy.” After years of being pitted against one another, the model clarified on Wednesday that she never “stole” her now-husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez.

“I know how we got to where we got, period,” Hailey told host Alex Cooper. “I just know how it happened, I was there and I was living it every day. There’s a lot. I can understand why people were like, ‘What is going on? This seems crazy.'”

Hailey and the “Baby” crooner, 28, briefly dated from December 2015 to January 2016 before he rekindled his on-off romance with the Spring Breakers star. Us Weekly confirmed in May 2018 that Gomez and the Grammy winner had split for good — and he got engaged to Hailey two months later.

According to the Drop the Mic cohost, there was “not one time” when her relationship with Justin overlapped with his and Gomez’s. “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would never do that,” she asserted on the podcast. “I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and never was. … I understand, again, how it looks from the outside. There’s a lot of perception there, but that was a situation where I know for a fact it was a right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time. But, of course, there’s a very long history there and it’s not my relationship. It has nothing to do with me.”

The Biebers tied the knot in September 2018 at a courthouse in New York City one year before celebrating with a more traditional ceremony in South Carolina. Since getting married to the Canada native, Hailey has gotten in touch with the Wizards of Waverly Place alum.

“That’s why I’m like, ‘It’s all respect, it’s all love,'” Hailey explained. “That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine.”

Gomez previously issued a public apology after posting a TikTok video in May that some fans thought was a jab toward Hailey, who had just shared a similar clip about her own skincare routine. “Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry,” the Rare Beauty founder wrote in a comment at the time. “Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.”

The supposed snub came shortly after Hailey begged trolls to leave her, Justin and the “Lose You to Love Me” singer alone and drop the drama.

While fans are still fascinated by the trio’s dynamic, Gomez has completely moved on from the “Peaches” artist. “It took a lot of discipline, obedience and strength to get her mental and emotional health back in a good place,” a source exclusively told Us in January 2020, adding that the actress felt “extremely relieved” to put the Justin “chapter of her life” behind her.