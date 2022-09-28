Never say never? Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) opened up about how she and Justin Bieber keep things spicy in the bedroom four years into their marriage — but she has her limits.

The 25-year-old model revealed during the Wednesday, September 28, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she and the 28-year-old Grammy winner “more so” tend to get intimate at night. “But I do like morning [sex] too,” she told host Alex Cooper, even going so far as to add, “I really like doggy style.”

Mentioning the NSFW details of her marriage to Justin made Hailey “get weird” after thinking about who might be tuning in to the episode. “My parents are going to listen to this,” she teased, referring to Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin. “There’s something that feels so cringe about your parents [knowing this]. … I also have this theory that people don’t care about married people sex.”

After briefly dating in late 2015, the former Drop the Mic cohost rekindled her romance with the “Peaches” artist following his split from on-off ex Selena Gomez in May 2018. Two months later, Justin popped the question. The twosome got married at a courthouse in New York City that September and held a second, more traditional wedding ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019.

Since tying the knot, both Hailey and her husband have been candid about the highs and lows of married life. When it comes to keeping their romance alive, the Rhode founder is hesitant to get adventurous in the bedroom.

“It’s funny because those ideas can be really fun and sound really exciting. It doesn’t work for the two of us,” she said on Wednesday when asked about her and Justin’s sex life. “Personally, [threesomes] … that wouldn’t work. I think sometimes for some people it does. … I think the second you make the decision to do that there’s never going back from that, and I just don’t know that I would ever be willing.”

She continued: “We’ve worked very hard to be in the space that we’re in now and trusting each other. There’s such a beautiful trust and bond that I don’t think that’s something I would be comfortable with. Or him, for that matter.”

The “Beauty and a Beat” artist is “brutally honest” with his wife about his past relationships — which Hailey only views as a positive. “I can ask him about any person, any past girl anything. … He doesn’t have a problem being explicit and I think that’s made me trust him a lot because there’s nothing I don’t know,” she explained.

Earlier this year, the Canada native opened up about his “journey” with Hailey in the public eye, admitting that the beginning of their marriage wasn’t always easy. “I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn’t,” he recalled during an Apple Music interview in May. “It just kind of was a reflection of like, ‘Man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite, man. You want your wife to do something that you’re not doing,’ and it’s like, it’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, ‘Man, maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were.'”

Three months later, Hailey confessed that it takes “a lot of work” to maintain a healthy relationship with the “Yummy” crooner. She shed more light on her perspective on “Call Her Daddy,” clarifying that she wasn’t complaining about her marriage “overall.”

“It’s literally the best thing ever … [but] I have a life and a career and my own friends so trying to balance my wants and needs and hopes and dreams while meshing my life with another human who has his hopes and dreams and career,” she said on Wednesday. “We’re busy people and we want to be in a marriage and we’re making it work. Sometimes it’s hard.”