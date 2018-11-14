Stephen Baldwin called reports that he’s having an affair with a masseuse named Ruth Perez Anselmi “insane” while out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 14.

“You’re out of your mind, brother … insane,” Stephen, 52, replied after a reporter asked him about the allegations in video obtained by the DailyMail on Wednesday. “Brother, God bless you. God bless you. You guys are just crazy.”

The Usual Suspects actor and his wife, Kennya Baldwin, have been married for 28 years. They are parents of daughters Alaia, 25, and model Hailey Baldwin, 21. Stephen is also the brother of fellow actors Alec and William Baldwin.

“Brother, watch what you’re saying now,” Stephen said after the reporter continued to push, alleging that he had sex with Anselmi. “Now you’re breaking the law, potentially, so be careful.”

Stephen, a devout Christian, then got on his lime green scooter and started to ride away. “God bless you guys,” he said again while nodding his head. “Why do you guys do these sick things?”

In footage released by the DailyMail on Wednesday, Stephen hugged Anselmi as they waited for an elevator at her Hollywood apartment last month. The masseuse also stroked the actor’s arm in the video.

Kennya has yet to publicly react to the allegations. Hailey, who married Justin Bieber in September, also has not commented on the reports surrounding her father.

