Girls’ night in! Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Cazzie David gave fans a glimpse inside their Thursday, January 10, hangout.

“20wineteen,” the 29-year-old “Delicate” singer captioned a selfie of the three women smiling via Instagram.

In the snap, Swift’s glass of white wine is front and center, while Gomez, 26, held up a coffee mug.

This marks the first time the “Back to You” songstress has been seen with Swift since she completed mental health treatment at the end of 2018.

Gomez, who was hospitalized twice in September for a low white blood cell count in the wake of her 2017 kidney transplant, has kept a low profile since she sought treatment. An insider told Us last month that the Disney alum is “in a healthier place” after overcoming a “hump in her life.”

“It took lots of energy, focus and therapy,” the insider explained.



On Wednesday, January 9, Gomez’s pal Raquel Stevens shared a photo of the 13 Reasons Why producer horseback riding with a group of girls. Last month, she was spotted hanging out with family and friends at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood.

“Selena seemed to be in a good mood,” a source told Us of their December 29 outing. “[They] stayed unplugged during their visit, staying off of their phones and enjoying a low-key night.”

It’s unclear when Gomez and Swift, who are longtime friends, started hanging out with David, who split from boyfriend Pete Davidson in May after two years of dating. While the Saturday Night Live comedian moved on with Ariana Grande, the pair called off their engagement in October.

