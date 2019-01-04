Onward and upward in 2019! Selena Gomez is continuing to enjoy herself with family and friends in Hollywood after completing mental health treatment.

The “Back to You” singer, 26, hit up Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood on Saturday, December 29, with her sister and roughly 10 pals.

“Selena seemed to be in a good mood,” a source told Us Weekly of the singer.

The group stayed for several hours, bowling and eating light fare. “[They] stayed unplugged during their visit, staying off of their phones and enjoying a low-key night,” the insider notes.

One day prior, the pop star also appeared to be in good spirits after a hot Pilates workout with a friend as she gave a faint smile in a black ensemble of leggings, sneakers, sunglasses and a “Choose empathy” sweatshirt.

The 13 Reasons Why executive producer was also spotted snow tubing in Big Bear Lake, California, on December 18 and celebrating hairstylist Marissa Marino’s birthday at Studio City’s Firefly bar in L.A. on December 20.

“Selena is definitely in a healthier place than she was a few months ago,” a source told Us of Gomez. “It took lots of energy, focus and therapy to get over that particular hump in her life.”

Us revealed in mid-October that the musician was seeking mental health treatment at an East Coast psychiatric facility following several hospitalizations for “despondent and emotional” behavior.

One month prior, Gomez reportedly had an “emotional breakdown” and tried to rip IVs out of her arm after doctors told her that she could not leave.

“She’s dealt with depression before and is still dealing with it,” an insider told Us at the time. “She wants to better herself every day. That’s her priority.”

