Getting back to herself. Selena Gomez appeared to be in good spirits as she worked out with a friend in Hollywood after completing mental health treatment.

The “Back to You” singer, 26, was spotted embracing her female pal while leaving hot Pilates on Friday, December 28. Gomez wore a black sweatshirt that read, “Choose empathy,” black leggings, black sneakers and dark sunglasses. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s hair was down and slightly wavy.

The 13 Reasons Why producer has stepped out several times since she returned from treatment. She was first spotted on December 18 when she went snow tubing in Big Bear Lake, California, with a group of friends that included actress Bailee Madison. Gomez showed off a big smile and even stuck her tongue out in photos shared on her pals’ Instagram accounts.

“Selena is definitely in a healthier place than she was a few months ago,” a source told Us Weekly of her condition. “It took lots of energy, focus and therapy to get over that particular hump in her life.”

Gomez was later seen looking healthy during an outing in Los Angeles on December 21.

The “Bad Liar” songstress leaned on her friend group again when she celebrated hairstylist Marissa Marino’s birthday at Firefly bar in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 20.

“Selena looked happy throughout dinner, which lasted a little under two hours,” an eyewitness revealed to Us. “She was laughing and smiling and looked like she was in a healthy state of mind. No one bothered her, but her presence was definitely known. She seemed to have a nice and normal night out.”

The Spring Breakers actress sought treatment for her mental health in October at a psychiatric facility following two hospitalizations. She previously received help in 2014, 2016 and last January.

