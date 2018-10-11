Under pressure? Selena Gomez feels a sense of responsibility for a lot of people in her life, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“She’s genuinely so nice, thoughtful and sweet but she feels responsible for a lot of other people, and has since a young age. There’s a lot pressure,” the source explains. “She’s sensitive; she also doesn’t want to do a big press run and get asked about things that she doesn’t want to talk about.”

Reports surfaced on Wednesday, October 10, that the 26-year-old is seeking mental health treatment at an East Coast psychiatric facility. According to TMZ, Gomez, who was previously diagnosed with Lupus, was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at the end of September after she became “despondent and emotional over an alarmingly low white blood cell count” in the wake of her 2017 kidney transplant. The Disney alum was then re-admitted last week for the same issue, per TMZ, and during her second stay, she had an “emotional breakdown.”

The source tells Us that the news isn’t “too surprising to many of those who have worked Selena.” A second source, however, notes that Gomez “showed so signs that she was battling depression or anything” during her recent work obligations.

“She seemed shy and a little nervous, but nothing seemed wrong. Selena seemed excited about what she was doing,” the second source tells Us.

Gomez has sought treatment for her mental health in the past. Most recently, she completed a voluntary program in January. The “Back to You” singer has spoken candidly about her struggles over the years, telling Harper’s Bazaar in February that her “issues with depression and anxiety” are “not something I feel I’ll ever overcome.”

“There won’t be a day when I’m like, ‘Here I am in a pretty dress — I won!’” she explained. “I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m OK with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else.”

Gomez also told fans that she was taking another break from Instagram on September 23. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given,” she wrote on the social media platform.

