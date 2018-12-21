Back at it. Selena Gomez stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday, December 21, after she completed treatment for her mental health.

The 26-year-old singer looked casual in black leggings, white sneakers and an oversized jean jacket during her L.A. outing. Gomez, who had her hair slicked back, also had her phone in her hand as she got out of the car.

The Disney alum was spotted on Tuesday, December 18, for the first time since she checked into treatment. Gomez appeared to be in good spirits as she went snow tubing with her friends in Big Bear Lake, California. Fans were so excited to see the “Back to You” songstress looking happy and healthy that #SelenaIsBack trended on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

The 13 Reasons Why producer previously sought treatment in 2014, 2016 and last January. An insider told Us in October that she’s “dealt with depression before and is still dealing with it.” Gomez “wants to better herself every day,” the insider added.

Scroll through to see photos of Gomez’s L.A. outing: