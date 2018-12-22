Getting into the swing of things. Selena Gomez had a fun night out with her friends after she completed treatment for her mental health.

Gomez, 26, was spotted at Firefly bar in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, December 20, to celebrate celebrity hairstylist Marissa Marino‘s birthday. The “Back to You” singer arrived around 8 p.m. along with a few friends. “They walked in through the front kind of in a huddle with Selena in the middle,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They looked serious when they walked in, but they were escorted to a table on the side of the restaurant, kind of closed off but still discreet.”

“Selena looked happy throughout dinner, which lasted a little under two hours,” says the source. “She was laughing and smiling and looked like she was in a healthy state of mind. No one bothered her, but her presence was definitely known. She seemed to have a nice and normal night out.”

The source adds: “A few members of the party ordered drinks,” but the Disney Channel alum was not seen drinking herself.

The former Wizards of Waverly Place star stepped out in L.A. again on Friday, December 21. She looked casual in black leggings, white sneakers and an oversized jean jacket with her hair slicked back.

The 13 Reasons Why producer was spotted on Tuesday, December 18, for the first time since she checked into treatment for her mental health. The actress appeared to be in good spirits as she went snow tubing with her friends in Big Bear Lake, California.

The “It Ain’t Me” crooner previously sought treatment in 2014, 2016 and last January. “She’s dealt with depression before and is still dealing with it,” and insider close to Gomez revealed to Us in October. “She wants to better herself every day. That’s her priority.”

