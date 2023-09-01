Taylor Swift forgot Jason Blum existed when she planned for her Eras Tour movie to release on the same day as his Exorcist film.

Blum’s upcoming horror sequel, The Exorcist: Believer, was initially set to premiere on — the deliberate — date of Friday, October 13. Swift revealed on Thursday, August 31, that her concert film will land in theaters the same day to line up with her lucky number 13.

The double feature immediately sparked a meme via social media similar to the Barbenheimer mashup — which occurred when Barbie and Oppenheimer were released on the same day this summer — with fans using the hashtag #Exorswift.

However, Blumhouse Productions revealed later on Thursday that Exorcist: Believer’s premiere date will now be moved up by a week in order to avoid releasing on the same day as the pop star’s feature film debut.

“Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23,” Blum wrote via X (formally known as Twitter), referencing Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do“ lyrics. “#TaylorWins.”

Swift’s Eras Tour movie will have at least four daily showtimes from Thursday through Saturday at every AMC theater location in the United States beginning on October 13. Additionally, LOOK Cinemas, B&B Theatres, Malco Theatres, Marcus Theatres and Harkins Theatres, alongside other smaller chains, will showcase the filmed concert.

The movie’s run time is listed at 2 hours and 45 minutes — almost an hour less than Swift’s actual Eras concert — with ticket prices running at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors. (A play on her 1989 album and favorite digit, respectively.) IMAX tickets will cost more.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆,” Swift wrote via Instagram on Thursday alongside a trailer for the musical flick. “Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 🫶 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

The Exorcist: Believer, meanwhile, features the return of Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil from the original 1973 film, with other stars including Leslie Odom Jr. and Ann Dowd. While the first Exorcist follows a girl possessed by a mysterious entity, the sequel will see single father Victor (Odom) confront a similar force of evil that overtakes his daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) and her friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum).

2018’s Halloween director David Gordon Green is behind the new Exorcist film, which takes place exactly 50 years after the original. It’s the first of a planned trilogy, with a sequel already set for April 18, 2025.