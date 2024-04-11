Thousands of fans are gearing up to finally experience (or return to) Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and Us Weekly is here to provide major outfit inspo based on the pop star’s costumes.

For her Midnights era, Swift looks bejeweled in a custom navy blue beaded bodysuit from Oscar de la Renta. To recreate her look, shop for beaded corsets, sparkly skirts and of course, anything featuring stars.

The popstar also shimmers in a number of Christian Louboutin knee-high boots throughout the show. If you’re anything like Us and want to recreate the designer shoe for less, a number of brands including Steve Madden and Altar’d State offer fabulous versions of the footwear.

Swift kicked off The Eras Tour in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and is concluding the show in December 2024, in Vancouver.

Keep scrolling — and start shopping — to check out garments that are perfect to wear to the Eras Tour.