Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

What to Wear to the ‘Eras Tour’ 2024 Based on Taylor Swift’s Outfits: Corsets, Flapper Dresses, More

By
What to Wear to Taylor Swift s Eras Tour
6
Getty Images (3)

Thousands of fans are gearing up to finally experience (or return to) Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and Us Weekly is here to provide major outfit inspo based on the pop star’s costumes.

For her Midnights era, Swift looks bejeweled in a custom navy blue beaded bodysuit from Oscar de la Renta. To recreate her look, shop for beaded corsets, sparkly skirts and of course, anything featuring stars.

The popstar also shimmers in a number of Christian Louboutin knee-high boots throughout the show. If you’re anything like Us and want to recreate the designer shoe for less, a number of brands including Steve Madden and Altar’d State offer fabulous versions of the footwear.

Only $12! — These Designer-Dupe Aviators Are on Major Sale

Deal of the Day

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal

Swift kicked off The Eras Tour in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and is concluding the show in December 2024, in Vancouver.

Keep scrolling — and start shopping — to check out garments that are perfect to wear to the Eras Tour.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!