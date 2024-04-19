Wait, did Taylor Swift rewear her 2024 Grammys dress in her “Fortnight” music video?

In a teaser for the music video, which dropped via Instagram on Thursday, April 18, and features Post Malone, Swift, 34, is seen in a fitted white corset gown that features gathered fabric at the skirt. Fans quickly took to TikTok to compare the dress to the Schiaparelli design she wore at music’s biggest night in February.

“Wowww….Easter eggs we couldn’t even foresee❤️🫶,” one fan wrote in the comments section of side-by-side images of the looks. A second social media user wrote, “IT’S THE SAME DRESS?!” Other eagle-eyed Swifties pointed out that the dresses are “similar but not the same.”

Naturally, Us Weekly had to investigate.

The Schiaparelli number Swift donned at the Grammys featured a ruched corset bodice that cascaded into an A-line skirt finished with a thigh-high slit and a glamorous train.

The white dress in the music video also featured a corset top, but it wasn’t ruched. It fell into a draped skirt as well, which looked more folded at her waist than the Schiaparelli design did. While the number also had a slit on the leg, it appeared to be knee-high, instead of thigh-high.

In the teaser, Swift even accessorized with similar jewelry that she wore at the Grammys. For the awards show, Swift donned a black choker featuring a rectangular clock on it. In the music video, she wore a light-colored silky choker finished with a square pendant, seemingly resembling a clock.

Swift announced The Tortured Poets Department while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys. She later released the album at 12 a.m. EST on Friday, April 19, and surprised fans with another album at 2 a.m.

“It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album,” she wrote via Instagram. “I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”