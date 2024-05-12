Taylor Swift had a few special guests at her Mother’s Day Eras Tour concert in Paris, including mom Andrea Swift.

Swifties on social media spotted Andrea at Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, May 12. She was in a star-studded suite of Taylor’s guests, which included boyfriend Travis Kelce and pals Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

The Grammy winner’s friends and family turned out for the fourth and final show in Paris, which kicked off the European leg of the Eras Tour and marked her first shows since releasing The Tortured Poets Department.

“This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical,” Taylor, 34, shared via Instagram after the show. “To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you – but mostly for the fans in Paris. I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour. See you very soon, Stockholm! 🤍.”

Andrea has also been spotted in the suite!

One year earlier, the singer honored Andrea, 66, when she performed at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Mother’s Day in May 2023. Taylor first gave her mom — who was watching from the audience — a shout-out during the Evermore set.

“Mother’s Day’s awesome,” she told the crowd at the time. “My mom’s my best friend. I’m obsessed with my mom.”

Later in the show, Taylor used the acoustic section to surprise her mom with a live rendition of “The Best Day” from 2008’s Fearless, which she wrote about their tight-knit bond.

“I secretly recorded a song on Fearless,” she explained to the audience of the process behind making the track. “It was very sneaky and fun.”

Taylor found it difficult to keep the song from her mom at the time because she was still a teenager. “I wrote this song just compiling these sort of core childhood memories I had of not just her as a mother, but her as a friend,” she recalled.

Once Taylor played the track for Andrea for the first time and asked whether she liked it, Andrea did not realize her daughter had written it about her.

“It’s such a beautiful song. Where did you find it? It sounds exactly like the things we went through,” Taylor remembered her mom saying.

Taylor then informed Andrea that she had penned the song about their mother-daughter relationship. “I was like, ‘Mom, I wrote it and recorded it secretly, it is our memories,’” she recounted, noting that her mom became emotional when she learned of the inspiration for the track. “It was the sweetest thing ever because I just think she couldn’t have comprehended that I would write a song about the two of us.”

On her 2019 album, Lover, Taylor released another song about her mother titled “Soon You’ll Get Better,” a heart-wrenching ballad about Andrea’s battle with cancer. (She was first diagnosed in 2015 and again in 2019.)

“[It] was really, really hard to write, and it was also a family decision whether to even put it on the album,” Taylor revealed during a 2019 YouTube livestream. “And I think songs like that that are really hard for you to write emotionally, maybe they are really hard to write and hard to sing because they are really true.”