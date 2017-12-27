A jolly holiday indeed! Prince Harry opened up about fiancee Meghan Markle‘s first Christmas with the royal family and said that the actress had a wonderful time.

“It was fantastic! She really enjoyed it!” the 33-year-old royal told BBC Radio 4’s Today show Wednesday of the couple’s time at Sandringham with his family, including attending their annual church service together. “The family loved having her there. I think together, we had an amazing time.”

The prince, who is fifth in line for the throne, also revealed that the newly engaged couple stayed with big brother Prince William, sister-in-law Duchess Kate — who is pregnant the couple’s third child — nephew Prince George, 4, and niece Princess Charlotte, 2. “We had great fun … running around with the kids. Christmas was fantastic!”

And of course, being the royal family, Harry confirmed that his clan has “plenty” of family traditions, and revealed that 36-year-old Markle handled it all like a pro. “She’s done an absolutely amazing job,” he gushed. “She’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had.”

As for the upcoming new year, Harry is intent on making it one of the best years yet. “We’re looking forward to the new year and 2018, because I’m determined that myself and the younger generation, the pendulum is going to swing in 2018, and it’s going to be a fantastic year.”

With his wedding to Markle set for May 19 at Windsor Castle, the couple — who announced their engagement in November — are indeed set for a banner year.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!