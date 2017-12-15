Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Official Wedding Date Revealed!

It’s official! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19, 2018, Kensington Palace confirmed on Friday, December 15.

“His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018,” the palace tweeted. “Today’s announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.”

Prince Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, announced their engagement last month after more than a year of dating. “We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together,” Prince William and Duchess Kate said in a statement at the time.

Hours after the news broke, the couple sat down for their first joint interview together. (Us Weekly exclusively revealed in October that the pair were going to announce their engagement soon.)

“It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage — just a standard typical night for us,” Harry said of the proposal. Markle, who has since retired from acting, chimed in: “Just a cozy night, we were roasting a chicken. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee.”

The future spouses will reside in Nottingham Cottage as they plan their nuptials. But first, they will celebrate the Christmas holiday with The Queen and royal family before taking a trip together. “They plan to go on vacation together for more than a week,” a source recently revealed to Us. “Expect them to come back tanned, refreshed and ready to take on a very busy 2018.”

