It’s official! As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Meghan Markle will spend Christmas with Prince Harry and the royal family.

Kensington Palace confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday, December 13. “You can expect to see The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson tells Us Weekly. The Suits alum — who has retired from acting since getting engaged — will join Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Duchess Kate for the holidays at Sandringham.

“Given that Meghan doesn’t have family in the U.K., it’s only right that she spends Christmas with Harry and his,” a source previously told Us. “Harry asked the queen for permission last month and she is delighted to have Harry bring his fiancée. It is a family occasion, after all, and Meghan is very much family now.”

Markle and her future in-laws will enjoy an English breakfast on Christmas Day before heading over to a mandatory 11 a.m. service at the estate’s St. Mary Magdalene Church. Lunch will follow with two roast turkeys and a third will be set in the nursery and include Brussels sprouts, carrots, potatoes and a flaming Christmas pudding.

Keeping up with tradition, the family will then retire to the fire-lit saloon and listen to the queen’s taped speech. As Us reported, Her Majesty will congratulate Harry and Meghan on their upcoming nuptials this year.

Although the future spouses will reside in Nottingham Cottage, for Christmas they will be staying with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at their nearby Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, England. “They’ll be William and Kate’s guests and travel back and forth with them,” a source told Us. Meghan and Kate have “developed a friendship, and Meghan can turn to Kate for advice.”

