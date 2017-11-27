‘Tis the season! Prince Harry and his new fiancée, Meghan Markle, plan to stay in London for the holidays, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“Meghan will be at Sandringham for Christmas with the family,” a source tells Us. The actress’ mom, Doria Radlan, will most likely travel overseas for the occasion.

The couple have much to celebrate, of course. Kensington Palace officially confirmed on Monday, November 27, that the pair are engaged.

“His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle,” Clarence House said in a statement on behalf of Harry’s father, Prince Charles. “Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family.”

Us broke the news of their wedding plans earlier this month. They will reside in Nottingham Cottage and tie the knot in spring 2018.

During their engagement photo call, Prince Harry, 33, joked that “of course” his proposal was romantic. He only asked, however, after he got the permission of Markle’s parents. As Us exclusively revealed, he opened up to Radlan while all of them were in Toronto for the Invictus Games in September.

Prince Harry would later present Markle, 36, with a ring he designed by using diamonds from a brooch that once belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana.

