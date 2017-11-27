Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Took Countryside Trip Before Engagement News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quietly took a trip together before the news of their engagement went public on Monday, November 27, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

Prince Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, went away to the countryside for the weekend, a source tells Us. They came back to London shortly before the news broke.

Kensington Palace announced that the couple will tie the knot in spring 2018. Until then, they will wedding plan as they reside in his two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage.

“His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle,” Clarence House said in a statement on behalf of Harry’s father, Prince Charles. “His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace.”

Prince Harry and the Suits alum have kept their relationship relatively private since they began dating last year. In September, however, Markle opened up about her now husband-to-be in a rare interview.

“I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple. We’re two people who are really happy and in love,” she told Vogue, which was accompanied with a gorgeous photo shoot. “We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

