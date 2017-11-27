Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Engaged: The Queen, Prince Charles Speak Out

Let the wedding planning begin! Queen Elizabeth II is speaking out following the news of her grandson Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman released a statement on behalf of The Queen and Prince Philip on Monday, November 27, stating that the couple “are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness.” The pair just celebrated their own 70th wedding anniversary on November 20.

Prince Harry’s father and stepmother, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, meanwhile, are “thrilled” for the future spouses.

“We’re both thrilled,” the couple said, via Kensington Palace. “We hope they’ll be very happy indeed.”

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2016 that Prince Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, were dating. They made their first official joint appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto in September.

That same month, Us exclusively revealed that the actress had met The Queen following their three-week vacation in Botswana and Zambia.

“Harry decided to take Meghan to visit as he hadn’t been up yet all summer,” a source explained at the time. “It went well. It’ll no doubt be the first of many encounters.”

The insider added: “The entire weekend was a success. He was able to introduce someone he loves to someone he cares for deeply.”

For now, Prince Harry and Markle will reside in his Nottingham Cottage as they plan their wedding, which will take place in spring 2018.

