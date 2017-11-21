A royal celebration! Pregnant Duchess Kate stepped out with husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry on Monday, November 20, for a very special occasion – to celebrate the longest marriage in British royal history.

They joined family and friends at Windsor Castle that evening in honor of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s milestone 70th wedding anniversary. Prince Charles was also there to toast his parents along with his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Kate, 35, Harry, 33, and William, 35, were spotted sitting side-by-side in a black car on their way to the celebration. One familiar face that was noticeably missing was Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

Kate, who is expecting her third child with William, stunned in a black lace dress, pearls and a huge smile. The royal brothers both donned black bow ties.

As previously reported, the Duchess had been keeping a low profile for the first 14 weeks of her pregnancy while suffering from severe morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum. “It was a difficult start to the pregnancy,” an insider explained to Us Weekly in October. “She is feeling significantly better, especially when you compare to how bad she was at the start. It was a worrying time for everyone.”

The royal couple announced their exciting news on September 4: “Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

The pair are already parents of Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!