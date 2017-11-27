Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, it’s only a matter of time until the couple announces a little lord or lady is on the way.

“I’ve longed for kids since I was very, very young,” Harry revealed to ABC News in 2012. “I’m waiting to find the right person. Someone who is willing to take on the job.” And in April, he reiterated that he’s ready for diaper duty, telling The Telegraph’s Mad World podcast: “I would love to have kids.”

There’s no question that Harry, who is godfather to six of his friends’ children, will make a terrific dad. He prefers hugs to handshakes. He loves PlayStation. And he has a way with toddlers. That much was clear at the 2017 Invictus Games in September when Harry caught a 2-year-old girl swiping his popcorn — and then proceeded to entertain her by pulling funny faces. Watch the video above to hear why the 33-year-old royal was born to be a parent.

Harry found the perfect parenting partner in Markle. In February 2016, the former Suits actress, 36, traveled to Rwanda, where she taught students to paint with watercolors. And she regularly posts photos of herself goofing around with her friends’ kids.

Harry and Markle announced their engagement at Kensington Palace in London on Monday, November 27. Harry adorably told reporters that he knew Markle was The One “the first time we met.”

Early on Monday morning, palace officials confirmed Harry and Markle’s plans to wed. “His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle,” Clarence House said in a statement on behalf of Harry’s father, Prince Charles. “The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.”

Harry and the American actress met in London in 2016 and they made their first joint appearance this September at the Invictus Games. She moved to London earlier this month after finishing her seventh and final season of Suits.

