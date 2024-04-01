Gary Goldsmith thinks his niece Princess Kate Middleton handled the public fodder around her health “incredibly well.”

“I have been in touch with my sister Carole [Middleton] to make sure my niece is OK,” he shared during a Friday, March 29 appearance on the Spanish television show ¡De Viernes!, noting that Kate, 42, has been going through “such a difficult and tricky situation.”

Goldsmith continued: “I don’t know anybody else who’s had to deal with something like that, deal with their children and then have to offer explanations to the national and international media in such a public scenario.”

Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis after several conspiracy theories about her whereabouts went viral on social media.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” she said in a March 22 video filmed at Windsor Castle and released worldwide. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate went on to say that she and Prince William took time when sharing the news with kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” she added. “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

In the wake of her diagnosis, Kate and William, 41, were noticeably absent from the Easter mass at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Sunday, March 31.

Goldsmith, 58, has been vocal about the ongoing nature of Kate’s wellbeing since appearing on U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother last month. During the show’s season 23 premiere, fellow contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu asked Goldsmith for details about Kate.

“Because she doesn’t want to talk about it, the last thing I’m going to do is [talk about it],” he said. “There is a kind of code or etiquette. If it’s announced, I’ll give you an opinion.”

Goldsmith later backed out of the live Celebrity Big Brother finale on March 22 — the same day Kate’s cancer diagnosis went public.

“Following today’s news, I will not be attending tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother final,” he shared via X. “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to my fellow Housemates and to everyone involved in the making of this brilliant show. I hope you all enjoy your special night.”