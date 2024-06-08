In the middle of Taylor Swift’s Friday, June 7, concert performance of “Cardigan,” two fans got engaged — and the pop star witnessed it firsthand.

“I love performing this entire show in the sunlight because I’m pretty sure I saw somebody get engaged over here,” Swift, 34, said during her Edinburgh concert, gesturing to a fan in the floor section who popped the question to her girlfriend. “Did it happen? Yes!”

She continued, “You have no idea [how excited I am]. I never get to see that, because it’s, like, dark usually at night, but it’s not right now. So, congratulations, wow! I just saw that whole thing. Man, that’s amazing.”

Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023 with many fans choosing to ask their partners to marry them mid-show. Some concertgoers have opted to get down on one knee during “Love Story” or “Champagne Problems” as Swift reached the specific lyrics about engagements or weddings.

“Thanks for doing that at my concert,” she quipped on Friday. “That’s a big moment. Huge!”

Friday was Swift’s first of three Eras Tour shows in Scotland, where she kept gushing about the crowds having “fun” throughout the evening. To match their energy, she chose surprise song mash-ups that she specifically thought they would enjoy hearing live. On guitar, Swift performed a medley of “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” and “I Know Places” with an extended interlude between verses.

stop omg here is a video from the actual proposal and taylor seeing it in the background, so happy for them!! 😭🫶 pic.twitter.com/kEyEWt9z8x — kaia (@kaiamal13) June 8, 2024

“She’s right there. I’m just gonna keep playing until somebody helps them, I’m gonna be singing this song,” Swift said, looking towards security officials to help another attendee in need of assistance. “Just let me know. I can do this all night.”

After the security guard eventually found the fan in question, Swift continued on with the show as planned. Her next surprise song was a mash-up of “Tis the Damn Season” and “Daylight.”

Swift has two more concerts at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, to special celebrity fan excitement.

“We’re gonna go see Taylor Swift play in Scotland. I think most of the cast is going,” Sam Heughan said of the Outlander stars in an Instagram video posted earlier this week. “She obviously doesn’t know this, but when she comes to Scotland and she sees me in the audience, she’s gonna forget all about … him and fall for a man in a ginger wig. How could she resist? She’s gonna shake him off and take me out instead. I’m really excited.”

While Heughan, 44, did not mention Swift’s boyfriend by name, she has been dating Travis Kelce since summer 2023. Kelce, 34, frequently supports Swift at her Eras shows in between his NFL and other work commitments.