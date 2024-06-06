Taylor Swift will take the stage in Scotland with tens of thousands of fans in the crowd, but Swifties will be tuning in for the concerts worldwide.

The pop star, 34, will perform at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh three times: on Friday, June 7, Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. local time, with Paramore opening for Swift. Edinburgh is five hours ahead of the East Coast, so it will be 1 p.m. EST when the band kicks off the show.

Swift is expected to begin her set at 7:15 p.m. local time, which will be 2:15 p.m. EST. The “surprise song” acoustic section will take place at 9:55 p.m. in Edinburgh, meaning East Coast-based fans will want to watch livestreams and social media updates at 4:55 p.m. to find out which tracks make the cut. The concert will conclude 35 minutes later.

Prior to traveling to Scotland, Swift performed in Lyon, France, on Sunday, June 2, and Monday, June 3. During Sunday’s show, she carried on despite the rain, praising the audience for their enthusiasm amid the weather.

“You guys are absolute champions and heroes for dancing even harder when it started raining,” she told the crowd. “You’re just the best, and you just dance so wildly and sing so loudly.”

For her surprise songs in Lyon, Swift performed mash-ups of “The Prophecy” and “Long Story Short” and “Fifteen” (during which she gave a nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce, blushing as she sang about “dating the boy on the football team”) and “You’re on Your Own, Kid” on Sunday. On Monday, she did a mash-up of “Glitch” and “Everything Has Changed” and debuted “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus.”

“Merci, Lyon!!” Swift wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 4. “We loved playing for you, dancing with you and singing with you in the rain! Yep we had our first official 🌧️ RAIN SHOW 🌧️ of the European leg of The Eras Tour!! Loved every minute of both shows.”

Swift will next travel to Liverpool, England, for three concerts at Anfield Stadium on Thursday, June 13, Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15. The European leg of her tour will continue through August, with stops in London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Milan and more. She will return to the United States in October and November for shows in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis before heading to Canada, where the tour will wrap in December.