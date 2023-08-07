Ned Fulmer and his wife, Ariel Fulmer, put on a united front at the Eras Tour nearly one year after his cheating scandal cost him his job with YouTube’s Try Guys.

The pair attended Taylor Swift’s Saturday, August 5, concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with Ned’s sister, Grace Fulmer, who documented the experience via her Instagram Story one day later. “I Was In The Same Room As Taylor Swift Last Night: A series,” her recap began.

Grace shared snaps from within the venue and videos of Swift, 33, performing hits like “Cruel Summer,” “Karma” and “Fearless,” along with the acoustic surprise song “Death by a Thousand Cuts.” She later posted comparison photos from before and after the show.

In the Story captioned “afterrrr,” Ned and Ariel posed excitedly behind Grace as they exited the stadium.

Neither Ned nor Ariel posted their own content from the night out. The pair have remained relatively quiet via social media since Ned’s cheating scandal thrust them into the limelight last summer.

In September 2022, Try Guys Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang announced that they cut ties with Ned — an original member of the popular YouTube ensemble — after “a thorough internal review.” Later that day, Ned confessed to having an affair.

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” he wrote in an Instagram statement. “I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans, but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

Ariel, for her part, thanked fans who had “reached out” amid the drama. “Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

As the scandal unfolded, eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Ariel removed the word “wife” from her Instagram bio, which currently reads, “Interior Designer • Stylist • Podcast Host • Cookbook Author • Boy Mama.” (Ariel and Ned share sons Wesley, 5, and Finn, 2.)

Ned’s bio, however, seemingly remained unchanged. As of Monday, August 7, it reads: “Comedian and #1 NYT Bestseller (aka @arielmfulmer’s Husband).”

Despite his infidelity, Ned and Ariel never officially announced plans to separate.

The couple were among many notable attendees at the Eras Tour this weekend as Swift played the first of six L.A. shows. Channing Tatum, Max Greenfield, Ashley Tisdale, Sofia Richie, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and more stars turned out for the can’t-miss concert.