Cheating scandal aside, Ned Fulmer and his wife, Ariel Fulmer (née VandeVoorde), are proud parents of their two kids.

The former Buzzfeed staffer and the interior designer tied the knot in June 2012. Nearly six years later, they announced Ariel was pregnant with their first child. Son Wesley “Wes” was born in 2018.

“Wes came four weeks early,” the Fig + Stone Designs founder said in a June 2018 YouTube video, documenting her birth story. “We [were] completely unprepared. We didn’t have a car seat. … I was feeling really good [hours before I went into labor].”

Ariel continued: “I [was] just looking at this tiny child that someone placed on my chest, like, ‘You are mine … and I love you so much.’”

While balancing two careers with parenthood, Ned and Ariel expanded their brood in 2020 when son Finley “Finn” was born.

“We had a baby!!!!!!!! Welcome to the world baby Finn, we love you so much,” Ned gushed via Instagram in November 2020, sharing a hospital photo with his Date Night Cookbook coauthor and their second son.

After nearly 10 years of marriage, news broke in September 2022 that the Yale University grad had cheated on Ariel with a coworker.

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” the YouTube star wrote in a social media statement at the time. “I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans, but most of all to [my wife] Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

Ariel — who cohosts two podcasts underneath the Try Guys brand — released a statement of her own, thanking her loved ones for their support.

“Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

As the pair planned to prioritize their family, Ned had been let go from the media company.

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys,” the remaining Try Guys founders — Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang — released a statement that September. “As the result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together.”

