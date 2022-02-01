Alana Haim Uses This Jelly Mask for Hydrated Lips: ‘I’m Obsessed’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s that time of year when we never know how our lips are going to look and feel when we wake up in the morning. Are they going to be okay, or are they going to be screaming for help? We can’t predict it. Even worse, we have a lot of trouble fixing the issue. We slather on lip balm every 10 minutes, but our pout feels more chapped than ever by the end of the day!

We know so many people can relate to this, which is why overnight lip masks have become so popular over the past few years. But even then, some seem to give up before we’ve even fallen asleep. We need something we can use to guarantee some serious beauty sleep!

Get the Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Alana Haim can help with that. The Licorice Pizza star and Haim band member recently recorded a video for Harper’s Bazaar breaking down her nighttime beauty routine, and the very last step was this lip mask. “So, what I have is the Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask. I actually just got this and I tried it the other day and I’m obsessed with it,” she says. “It comes with a cute little scooper thingy,” she adorably adds, using it to hygienically scoop a little product out of the jar before applying it with her finger.

“It kinda looks like a cute little cherry lip gloss tint,” Haim says as she applies. “This lip mask is hydrating,” she explains, actually singing the word “hydrating” before continuing, “It hydrates your lips — like no joke.”

So, let’s talk about what makes this mask so hydrating. It’s a leave-on, non-sticky jelly treatment made with restorative Japanese peach, moisture-locking squalene and nourishing Japanese camellia oil to smooth and plump lips, with a goal of restoring them to “full lushness.” Flaky, parched pout? This lip mask is for you!

In an independent clinical study on 40 women, 100% said they experienced an improvement in the overall condition of their lips after one week of using this mask, and 100% said they experienced an improvement in texture and dryness/flakiness after two weeks. 97% also found an improvement int he fullness/plumpness of their lips after four weeks. We can’t argue with that! Nor would we want to. We just want this lip mask on our nightstand ASAP!

