‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ NYC Tour Would Get Midge’s Applause: Details

Midge-approved! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel location tour in NYC continues to be a bustling, fun-spirited escape that even Susie would tip her hat to.

Fictional TV Hometowns

The tour, which is back after a brief pause amid the ongoing pandemic, highlights multiple bars and restaurants that have been featured in the award-winning Amazon series. Some of the places on the itinerary include the Gaslight Cafe, Old Town Car, Village Voice, Lutzi’s Butcher and Cafe Reggio.

Memorable Drab to Fab Character Transformations

Guests will be greeted by their very own guide — dressed as Midge, of course — and taken around in a 1957 Studebaker Commander, which has been featured in all three seasons of the beloved comedy. Attendees will also take a scenic walking route during their private tour.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premiered in 2017 and stars Rachel Brosnahan (Miriam “Midge” Maisel), Alex Borstein (Susie Myerson), Michael Zegen (Joel Maisel), Marin Hinkle (Rose Weissman) and Tony Shalhoub (Abe Weissman). The series is set to begin filming season 4 in January 2021.

TV Reboots and Revivals

Brosnahan, 30, teased what’s to come during a virtual interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “We were supposed to go back in June and obviously it wasn’t safe to do that then. I just actually came from a wig and shoe and hat fitting. Literally just 20 minutes ago, walked in the door,” she said on December 11. “So we are in the process of getting ready to go back hopefully safely in January, and are really, really excited. The hats are insane. The hats are out of control. We may have lost our minds with the hats this season.”

The private tours are limited to two people minimum and three people max in a group. For more details and ticket information, go here.