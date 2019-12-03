



This post contains spoilers from season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

A marvelous love triangle? The cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has their own ideas about who Midge should end up with between Joel or Benjamin — or in some cases, neither.

“Team Midge,” Rachel Brosnahan who plays the lead character Miriam “Midge” Maisel on the Amazon series exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, December 2.

Alex Borstein, who plays the hilarious Susie Myerson, is also team Midge in solidarity with her character. “Susie is also team Midge with a side of team Abe,” Borstein, 48, said.

At the end of season 2, Midge had a decision to make. She would either stay in town or leave for a six-month comedy tour.

When the season ended, Midge found herself with her ex-husband Joel (played by Michael Zegen), because she wanted to be “with someone who loves me.” The decision threw fans for a loop and left them asking if the main character should be back with Joel — who originally was very unsupportive and took her for granted — or with her new love interest Benjamin (played by Zachary Levi)?

“Why would I be anything other than Team Joel? As a viewer I see why people would not be team Joel, I get it. But I think he’s grown up a bit over the last couple of seasons and he’s continuing to grow,” Zegen told Us on Monday. “I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt. I’m still team Joel.”

Zegen, 40, isn’t alone in rooting for the exes to be back together. Jane Lynch, who plays Sophie Lennon on the series is all about Joel and Midge even though she thinks their dynamic isn’t all about romance.

“I’m team Joel as well. Joel is going to stick around in her life forever, no matter what,” the Glee alum, 59, said. “I see them more as brother and sister who have sex. Sorry. And the sex is going to fall away eventually, and they’ll just be like brother and sister raising these kids.”

Actors Kevin Pollak, who plays Joel’s dad Moishe Maisel, and Caroline Aaron, who plays Joel’s mom Shirley Maisel, also pick Joel and Midge as the endgame.

“I love them both honestly and truly,” Pollak, 62, said. “I’m glad that the show is having its own ride with that selection of team Joel or team Benjamin and not leaving it to me to choose.”

“Joel, Joel, Joel, Joel,” Aaron, 67, said before Pollak added, “He’s our son! Our character, no question. In real life, I like both the actors and I want them to always be around.”

Aaron has another reason to be rooting for the TV couple to get back together — romance and hope for real couples.

“I think even outside of my character, the reason I vote for that is, I just think it would be nice to believe that relationships are reparable and that they can regenerate. I don’t think that’s true either, but I think it would be nice to believe that,” she told Us. “So, I’d like to see if that can happen.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns for its third season on Friday, December 6 on Amazon.

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi