‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Cast Reveals Who’s Most Likely to Tell a Bad Joke





The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won the 2018 Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, but that honor doesn’t necessarily mean everyone on the set of the Amazon series can land a knee-slapping joke each and every time.

In Us Weekly’s game of Most Likely To, Kevin Pollak (Moishe Maisel) and Caroline Aaron (Shirley Maisel) couldn’t think of any cast members prone to delivering a bad joke, but their costars begged to differ.

“Kevin Pollak,” said Michael Zegen (Joel Maisel).

“Kevin Pollak for sure! Everything that comes out of his mouth is a bad joke,” Jane Lynch (Sophie Lennon) quipped. “Caroline is a bad joke person, too.”

Watch the video above for more revelations — including which of the cast members is most like their character, who’s the most likely to bail their costars out of jail, and who’s the most likely to get wine wasted.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 6.