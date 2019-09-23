While the 2019 Emmy Awards reunited some familiar faces, the show also brought together unlikely duos for picture-perfect moments!

When the stars stepped out for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22, all eyes were on the cast of Game of Thrones. The HBO series, which wrapped up its eighth and final season earlier this year, reunited for an epic selfie backstage at the show.

Alfie Allen, who was nominated for Outstanding Support Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Theon Greyjoy, documented the behind-the-scenes reunion with former costars Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage and Gwendoline Christie.

After snapping the silly selfie, the actors and actresses were joined by Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, on stage to present Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie to The Act’s Patricia Arquette. The Emmys marked Harington’s first official appearance since seeking treatment for substance abuse and stress in May.

At the end of the night, the whole cast returned to the stage to accept the top-honor, Best Drama Series.

Elsewhere during the show, unlikely pairs were spotted snapping selfies. Veep star Gary Cole, for example, posed for a picture with Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham.

“Legend! @veephbo @hbo #GaryCole,” Abraham wrote alongside the selfie via her Instagram Story.

The MTV personality’s presence at the Emmys made headlines on Sunday after she was seen sitting next to actor Hugh Grant. While social media users were surprised to see Abraham at the ceremony, she wasted no time documenting her first time at the show.

“First #Emmys so excited for my bio pic feature film and many more lead & supporting roles with amazing peers #blessed #primetime #rt #repost #emmyawards #televisionacademy #tv,” Abraham wrote, referring to plans for a biopic she announced last year.

Other epic selfies include the cast of Killing Eve, This Is Us, The Good Place and more!

